Chubb Ltd (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on October 9th

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

CB opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

