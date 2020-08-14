Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

TSE:CHW opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a current ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 47.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.10.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

