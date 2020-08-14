Cheryl Hayman Purchases 140,000 Shares of HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) insider Cheryl Hayman purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($16,000.00).

HGL Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and a PE ratio of 46.88.

About HGL

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for specialist markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers.

