Cheryl Hayman Purchases 140,000 Shares of HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) insider Cheryl Hayman purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($16,000.00).
HGL Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and a PE ratio of 46.88.
About HGL
