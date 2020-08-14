Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50, 14,727 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.40 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

