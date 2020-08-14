Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CNBKA stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.45 per share, with a total value of $34,635.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 797,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,572,515.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $513,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 807,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,706,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,860 shares of company stock worth $2,002,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

