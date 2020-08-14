CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $21.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

