Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ceapro Inc (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Ceapro, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.