CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CCL Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.13.

CCL.B stock opened at C$50.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.52. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$34.57 and a 12-month high of C$68.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.10, for a total transaction of C$2,913,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,764 shares in the company, valued at C$37,468,420.40.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

