CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$57.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

CCL.B stock opened at C$50.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.52. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$68.49.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.10, for a total value of C$2,913,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,468,420.40.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

