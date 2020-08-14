cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $3.36 on Friday. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of cbdMD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

