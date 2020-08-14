Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 166,463 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRX. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

