CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

ORA stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.