CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 261,788 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 17.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 173,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.