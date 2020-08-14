CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 277,160 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.