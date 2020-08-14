CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,520,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,563,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,079,000 after acquiring an additional 232,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 263,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

