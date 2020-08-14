CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $463,827.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,586,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,858 shares of company stock valued at $36,275,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

