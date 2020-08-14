CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.