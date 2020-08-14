CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $460.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.31 and its 200 day moving average is $316.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $383,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,510.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,168 shares of company stock worth $95,990,118. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

