CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21,428.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $881,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

