CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $200,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 213.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Iqvia stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

