CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after buying an additional 1,253,002 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

