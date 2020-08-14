CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,775 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.