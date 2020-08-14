CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after buying an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.