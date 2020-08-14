Capital One Financial Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $7.99 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

