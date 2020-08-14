Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $7.99 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

