Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEED. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.85.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$22.89 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$44.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.