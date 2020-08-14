Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of CP stock opened at $295.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

