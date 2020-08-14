Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.61 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE CM opened at C$96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

