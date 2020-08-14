Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Jetlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Jetlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.