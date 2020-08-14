Canaccord Genuity Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.80.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

