Canaccord Genuity Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$9.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

AX.UN stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -34.58. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.44%.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 414,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,002,515.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

