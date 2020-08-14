Callaway Golf Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

ELY stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

