BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0032

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $59,334.94 and approximately $55.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

