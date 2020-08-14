Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

