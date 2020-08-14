Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.92.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$77.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In related news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

