Brokers Issue Forecasts for IBI Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBG. TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

IBG stock opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

