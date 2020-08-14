Brokerages Set Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $104.33

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Trane alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Trane by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Trane by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.