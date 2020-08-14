Brokerages Set Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Price Target at $27.67

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

AC stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.13 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.33. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

