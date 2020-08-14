Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,472 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.