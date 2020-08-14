Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 1131429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,235 shares of company stock worth $9,403,864. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

