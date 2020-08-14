Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

