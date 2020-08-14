Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 956,612 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

