Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 1,000 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $15.06 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

