BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Main First Bank raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BPOST SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $9.60 on Friday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

