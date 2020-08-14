BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.81. BP shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 11,536,300 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

