Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$36.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$33.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.27. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

