Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$33.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$36.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

