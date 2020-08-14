Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.50 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.