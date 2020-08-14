BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

BNP stock opened at €37.83 ($44.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.06. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

