Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Shares Up 100%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) shares shot up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 339,954,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,944% from the average session volume of 16,634,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Blue Sphere Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

